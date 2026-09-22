Mikel Arteta agrees new long-term Arsenal contract to end speculation over Emirates Stadium future

According to the BBC, Arteta has agreed to a new, improved contract to continue leading the reigning Premier League champions. The Spaniard's current deal was originally scheduled to expire at the conclusion of this season. However, productive talks over a long-term extension have been ongoing behind the scenes for a number of months.

Following earlier reports that a resolution was close, a final agreement has now been securely reached. The Gunners have successfully tied down the man who masterminded their incredible return to the summit of English football.