Both Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates made significant strides over the weekend, advancing to the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League.

With the next round scheduled for late March, the two South African giants have a two-month window to shift their focus to the domestic scene.

As the Premier Soccer League title race heats up, Sundowns and Pirates find themselves in a fierce battle for supremacy.

Here, GOAL takes a closer look at the key storylines shaping their campaigns.

Article continues below

