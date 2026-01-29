Miguel Cardoso opens up on Brayan Leon’s adaptation and highlights the challenge posed by Mamelodi Sundowns’ striking department

Despite recent criticism from the Ka Bo Yellow fanbase and setbacks in the CAF Champions League, the 53-year-old coach has remained steadfast, showing his ability to guide the team in domestic affairs and fight to retain their champion status.

Following encouraging results against Sekhukhune, Cardoso shared with the media insights into the new recruit’s adaptation at the club.

"Look when I came to Sundowns, I felt a very easy adaptation. Sundowns is a very friendly club, the relations between people are very friendly despite the level of professionalism that we need to have, the relationships are friendly,” Cardoso said as per SABC Sports.

“The locker room is very healthy, so it's very easy obviously, for a player to adapt in this kind of club than others, and obviously, sometimes people say you have a group of Portuguese, Spanish, Brazilian players and they share together.

“It's normal, obviously, that when we sit to eat, they speak within themselves. Brayan doesn't speak English, Miguel doesn't speak English, Nuno [Santos] speaks quite well, Marcelo [Allende] speaks more, but they manage, those players are very important, of course, in terms of helping him to feel at home.

He went on to explain how the 25-year-old is performing behind the scenes.

“He's a very positive player in terms of mindset, and I think that positive mindset helps him a lot to succeed in what he did," added Cardoso.