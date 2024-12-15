Miguel Cardoso off to bright start while Rhulani Mokwena & Elias Mokwana also impress! The biggest winners and losers from the weekend’s action!

Following an action-packed weekend of football in the PSL and Caf Champions League, GOAL runs through some of the biggest winners and losers.

A couple of South African teams were involved in continental football while others continued with normal business in the local league.

There were also some eye-catching performances from Mzansi players based abroad while others failed to impress.

In the PSL, SuperSport United moved up to the fifth spot on the league table after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Magesi FC on Saturday.

On the same day, Cape Town City also collected maximum points in their clash with Chippa United by the same margin.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu FC, who are led by former Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane and fellow co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi, continue to make steady progress as they beat Royal AM 2-1 on Friday.

Rhulani Mokwena’s Wydad AC were on fire in the Botola Pro League in Morocco as they eased past Jeunesse Sportive Soualem 3-0 on Saturday.

Here, GOAL shines the spotlight on the best performers while also taking a look at those who were unable to live up to expectations this weekend locally and around the world.