Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Orbit College FC: 'Brayan Leon has just arrived in PSL but has already scored many goals than Orlando Pirates' Sipho Mbule' - Fans

Mamelodi Sundowns resumed their Premier Soccer League campaign with a 2-0 victory over Orbit College at Loftus Versfeld on Monday.

After collecting maximum points, Sundowns rose from second place to the top of the PSL standings with a point better than Orlando Pirates who have played two games less.

Following Monday's result saw Orbit remaining 13th on the table with four points more than basement side Choppa United.

Floodlight failure forced a temporary halt to action in the 20th minute before play resumed after a few minutes.

Shortly after the restart, an alert Arthur Sales capitalised on Orbit goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe overly setting himself a goalkick and the Brazillian rushed to block the service before cleverly executing an overhead kick to break the deadlock on 22 minutes.

After going for the halftime break with his side having a slim advantage, Cardoso returned to throw into the fray Nuno Santos, debutant Brayan Leon, Themba Zwane and Marcelo Allende.

Leon then found the back of the net just 20 minutes into his maiden appearance for Sundowns when he headed a Sibiya cross in the 65th minute.

