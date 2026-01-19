+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Orbit College FC: 'Brayan Leon has just arrived in PSL but has already scored many goals than Orlando Pirates' Sipho Mbule' - Fans

The Tshwane giants bounced back to winning ways and reclaimed Premier Soccer League top spot right on their return from the 2025 AFCON break with a result stating their intentions in their bid for a ninth straight title. Their Portuguese coach started what looked like a second-string side before throwing in familiar names in the second half. But they still managed to see off the challenge of their visitors from Limpopo.

Mamelodi Sundowns resumed their Premier Soccer League campaign with a 2-0 victory over Orbit College at Loftus Versfeld on Monday.

After collecting maximum points, Sundowns rose from second place to the top of the PSL standings with a point better than Orlando Pirates who have played two games less.

Following Monday's result saw Orbit remaining 13th on the table with four points more than basement side Choppa United.

Floodlight failure forced a temporary halt to action in the 20th minute before play resumed after a few minutes.

Shortly after the restart, an alert Arthur Sales capitalised on Orbit goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe overly setting himself a goalkick and the Brazillian rushed to block the service before cleverly executing an overhead kick to break the deadlock on 22 minutes. 

After going for the halftime break with his side having a slim advantage, Cardoso returned to throw into the fray Nuno Santos, debutant Brayan Leon, Themba Zwane and Marcelo Allende.

Leon then found the back of the net just 20 minutes into his maiden appearance for Sundowns when he headed a Sibiya cross in the 65th minute.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    Leon causing chaos in just a few minutes

    Bryan Leon introducing himself with a header like ‘Hi, my name is PAIN’ 😭⚽️ - Asanda K Khqmbule 

    Boy I know you're gonna cause chaos in just a few minutes 👆😂 - Gifted Mphomanugu

    • Advertisement
  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpage

    Leon should score against Mzansi's best Chaine first

    He must score against the South African best Sipho Chaine then we will give him his flowers. It's still early now - Bonga Sean Ndhlovu

  • Paseka Mako, Orlando Pirates, Glody Lilepo, Kaizer Chiefs, May 2025Backpage

    Chiefs and Pirates shaking

    Yhoo the Soweto giants are shaking🤣 - Endinako Ndabeni 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2025Mamelodi Sundowns

    Leon already scored more than Mbule

    Leon just arrived in PSL but already he scored many goals than Mbule 🤨😨 - Abeezy Nzwana

  • Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Sibiya to replace Modiba

    I think we've found a replacement for Modiba. The young lad Sibiya was on point - Boikgantso S. Mmethi 

  • Lebo Mothiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Loan Mothiba to the Blue Bulls

    Can we loan Mothiba to the Blue Bulls?😭 - Simphiwe Gqicks 

  • Bobby Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs, Tendani Sebata, Black Lions, January 2026Black Lions

    Chiefs to provide a comedy show

    Imagine Sundowns won then boom tomorrow we watching another comedy - Chomie Nangu Lorch

0