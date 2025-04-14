Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

Miguel Cardoso laments lack of VAR, says Ashley Du Preez's goal for Kaizer Chiefs should not have stood - 'I think we're penalised enough through this season regarding the refs' mistakes'

CupMamelodi Sundowns FCCAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer ChiefsKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Al Ahly SCAl Ahly SCM. CardosoA. Du Preez

The former Esperance tactician said the Brazilians were unfairly eliminated by Amakhosi, as the winning goal should not have counted at all.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Late goal saw Chiefs eliminate Downs
  • Cardoso unconvinced
  • Calls for the introduction of VAR
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match