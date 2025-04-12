Former Kaizer Chiefs striker makes bold claim against Mamelodi Sundowns - 'They are not winning convincingly against Amakhosi; they benefit from the referees' mistakes'
The 45-year-old former Bidvest Wits star believes Amakhosi will pull off a surprise against the Tshwane giants.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Ex-Amakhosi star predicts how Downs-Chiefs game will end
- Blames referees for Chiefs record against Sundowns
- Explains why Ashley Du Preez should start
🟢📱