Former Kaizer Chiefs striker makes bold claim against Mamelodi Sundowns - 'They are not winning convincingly against Amakhosi; they benefit from the referees' mistakes'

The 45-year-old former Bidvest Wits star believes Amakhosi will pull off a surprise against the Tshwane giants.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ex-Amakhosi star predicts how Downs-Chiefs game will end

Blames referees for Chiefs record against Sundowns

Explains why Ashley Du Preez should start 🟢📱 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱