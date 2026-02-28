Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Miguel Cardoso hits back at favouritism claims at Mamelodi Sundowns 'coach of Masandawana has no sons in the team'

This is a season that has the Masandawana faithful counting down to the final whistle, hopeful that the Tshwane giants can still salvage success from what has largely felt like a campaign to forget. With frustrations mounting and fingers pointed at management and the coach, questions have swirled around team selections. However, Cardoso has set the record straight and firmly dismissed the allegations.

  • Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    'Couch coaches' vs professional coaches

    When it comes to 'couch coaches', as supporters often refer to themselves, and professional tacticians, the ‘who knows better’ debate is one that will likely never be settled.

    At times, even elite managers outsmart one another on the touchline, yet from the stands it can appear as though a coach lacks direction rather than having simply miscalculated in a high-stakes moment.

    Recently, Miguel Cardoso has found himself under intense scrutiny at Mamelodi Sundowns, with his tactical decisions constantly questioned and accusations of favouritism surfacing among sections of the fanbase.

    However, the Portuguese mentor has clarified that his selections are based purely on performance, balance, and what he believes is best for the team and not personal preference.

    • Advertisement
  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi Sundowns Backpagepix

    There is no favouritism at Chloorkop

    “The coach of Sundowns has no sons in the team. There are moments for some players and moments for others, and that’s what we do. Believe me, what I want is the best for Mamelodi Sundowns," explained Cardoso, as per IOL.

  • Teboho Mokoena, Athini Maqokolo, Nuno Santos, AmaZulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpagepix

    Cardoso calls for unity

    The Sundowns coach further pleaded with the Ka Bo Yellow family to rally behind the players and treat them with understanding and respect during these challenging times, following disturbing scenes at the Moses Mabhida Stadium ahead of their clash against AmaZulu FC.

    “I didn’t like to see the players of Sundowns booed in the warm-up. These players work hard, and they deserve better,” he said.

    “It’s important that people are supportive in all the moments.

    “If the family of supporters, together with the players, understand the way we are doing things, we can achieve good things, but we need to commit with everybody together.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpage

    What comes next for Masandawana?

    As the Brazilians shift their focus to Sunday’s encounter against Sekhukhune United, they will be hoping for a vibrant and supportive atmosphere at home in Loftus Versfeld Stadium, with plenty still at stake in the title race.

    They face a determined side under the guidance of Eric Tinkler, who is equally desperate for maximum points as they continue their push to challenge for league honours.

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Sekhukhune United crest
Sekhukhune United
SUN
0