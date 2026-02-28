Miguel Cardoso hits back at favouritism claims at Mamelodi Sundowns 'coach of Masandawana has no sons in the team'

When it comes to 'couch coaches', as supporters often refer to themselves, and professional tacticians, the ‘who knows better’ debate is one that will likely never be settled.

At times, even elite managers outsmart one another on the touchline, yet from the stands it can appear as though a coach lacks direction rather than having simply miscalculated in a high-stakes moment.

Recently, Miguel Cardoso has found himself under intense scrutiny at Mamelodi Sundowns, with his tactical decisions constantly questioned and accusations of favouritism surfacing among sections of the fanbase.

However, the Portuguese mentor has clarified that his selections are based purely on performance, balance, and what he believes is best for the team and not personal preference.