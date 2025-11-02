Miguel Cardoso discusses how the absence of Themba Zwane, Thapelo Morena, Migiel Reisinho and a few others has left 'the team not on the same level' after draw with Orlando Pirates
Injuries, suspensions and Matric exams hitting Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns drew 1-1 with Orlando Pirates in a Premier Soccer League match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
They went into that game with suspended duo Teboho Mokoena and Miguel Reisinho joining a list of players already battling with injuries.
Cardoso talks about how that impacted his team.
Miguel on the challenges of having absent players
The Portuguese tactician explained that the absence of injured key players disrupted his team's rhythm. This is despite some of the players being long-term absentees, giving Masandawa time to adjust to playing without those men.
"So when you have Themba Zwane, Mothobi Mvala, Thapelo Morena, Miguel Reisinho, Teboho Mokoena, Divine Lunga, Kutlwano, Malibongwe and you still have the kids studying their exams, obviously the team is not on the same level,” Cardoso told the media.
The character that Cardoso saw
However, Cardoso has hailed how his men handled such a big battle against Pirates, insisting their spirit stood out on the pitch.
“But I don’t complain because what I saw from my players was character,” he said.
“So I go along with what you said, I think we saw character. Could we have done better? Yes. Do we believe we will do better? Yes. Probably two of the best teams were on the pitch [of South Africa].”
What comes next?
Over the years, Masandawana have been investing in having a large squad for depth and quality to prepare for events where key players will be unavailable.
Up next for Msandawana is the hosting of TS Galaxy in a PSL match on Wednesday.