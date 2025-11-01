Cemran Dansin steals the show with stunning volley over Bafana Bafana's Ronwen Williams as Orlando Pirates overtake Kaizer Chiefs after Mamelodi Sundowns blockbuster clash

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates shared Premier Soccer League spoils following a 1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

The result means Masandawana - with 22 points - have slightly widened the gap with second-placed Sekhukhune United, who have 20 points and have played one fewer game. Bucs, on the other hand, climb to the third spot with 19 points - overtaking Kaizer Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Downs began the game aggressively, while Bucs were comfortable sitting at the back and mounting intermittent counterattacks, trying to get their opponents on counterattacks.

The deadlock was finally broken when Peter Shalulile found the back of the net in the 20th minute. The PSL all-time top scorer was spotted by Arthur Sales, and although he could not beat Sipho Chaine with his first attempt, he slotted home from the rebound.

Pirates kept fighting and in the 34th minute, won a corner which was delivered by Oswin Appollis. Cemran Dansin, who was standing outside the penalty box, waited patiently for the partially cleared ball and struck from a distance to equalise for Bucs in the 35th minute.

Williams saved the Brazilians from going down in the 50th minute when Lebone Seema and Tshepang Moremi initiated an ambitious run from their own half. However, Seema was unable to beat the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper in a one-on-one situation, thereby wasting an opportunity that would have given Bucs the lead.