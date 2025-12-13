Miguel Cardoso boasts 'Mamelodi Sundowns have some of the best players in Africa' after Tshwane giants clinch Morupule Charity Spectacular ahead of crucial CAF Champions League matches

The Premier Soccer League title winner said Sundowns achieved their targets that were set for the tournament, as he also acknowledged the quality in his squad and the level of the opposition they faced.

“We also wanted to give an opportunity to some of the youngsters from the Diski team to come and play with us, and I think that objective was accomplished. So the team represented the club very well; we were well received," he explained.

"It was a fantastic day of football. We played two good matches, so I think the objectives that we had established for ourselves were all fulfilled.

"It is important to understand that Sundowns have some of the best players on the continent," Cardoso continued.

"In the pre-season, we played against a team from Botswana, and it was not easy to do it. I feel there were two different approaches to the matches in a manner that we have a team that was trying to play more from the back, and in the final, the team was more aggressive, playing high, and it gave us a lot of space.

"We were lethal to use those spaces, but we respect what we saw in the matches because they were teams that tried to do their best. For sure, football is developing in the country, and it is important to work in the grassroots and with the youth so that the youngsters can make a statement in the future.

It was a good day of football for us and everybody. We felt the city, and we are excited about being here. We went for a walk, and clearly, people were friendly."