Miguel Cardoso boasts 'Mamelodi Sundowns have some of the best players in Africa' after Tshwane giants clinch Morupule Charity Spectacular ahead of crucial CAF Champions League matches
Cardoso boastful
After Mamelodi Sundowns lifted the Morupule Charity Spectacular trophy in Botswana, head coach Miguel Cardoso boasted of the quality he has in his squad.
The Brazilians were dominant in the one-day tournament, beating Sua Flamingoes 3-0 in the semi-final before they were inspired by Iqraam Rayners in the final against Morupule Wanderers as they registered a 6-0 win.
'Big pleasure for Sundowns'
"First of all, thank you very much for the way we were received, and I feel it was a great pleasure for us to have the chance to be here," Cardoso said after the final match on Friday.
"To be with the people of Botswana and the Mamelodi Sundowns fans we found in the city, and they received us very well at a moment when our championship stopped. So, since the moment we received the invitation, I saw the highest opportunity to come here."
Target achieved
The Premier Soccer League title winner said Sundowns achieved their targets that were set for the tournament, as he also acknowledged the quality in his squad and the level of the opposition they faced.
“We also wanted to give an opportunity to some of the youngsters from the Diski team to come and play with us, and I think that objective was accomplished. So the team represented the club very well; we were well received," he explained.
"It was a fantastic day of football. We played two good matches, so I think the objectives that we had established for ourselves were all fulfilled.
"It is important to understand that Sundowns have some of the best players on the continent," Cardoso continued.
"In the pre-season, we played against a team from Botswana, and it was not easy to do it. I feel there were two different approaches to the matches in a manner that we have a team that was trying to play more from the back, and in the final, the team was more aggressive, playing high, and it gave us a lot of space.
"We were lethal to use those spaces, but we respect what we saw in the matches because they were teams that tried to do their best. For sure, football is developing in the country, and it is important to work in the grassroots and with the youth so that the youngsters can make a statement in the future.
It was a good day of football for us and everybody. We felt the city, and we are excited about being here. We went for a walk, and clearly, people were friendly."
How does PSL table look like?
Orlando Pirates are at the top with 28 points, two more than Masandawana. Although the Sea Robbers have been tipped to have a good campaign, a prediction has been made that Sundowns will retain the PSL title.
"Pirates will give Sundowns competition this year; I don't see a huge gap happening. Pirates are one of the best teams in Africa at the moment. Not making the Champions League group stage was a blessing in disguise. Their international players are adding a lot of value," Junior Khanye, a former Kaizer Chiefs forward, said.
“I'm not surprised with what Pirates is doing since they are one of the best attacking teams in the country.
"They have very experienced players; they don't settle for less. You can’t tell who is going to start. They started the season with gear one, and now they are only in gear number two," he added.
"It's not going to be easy for Pirates to sit on top until the finish line, so I still give it to Sundowns. Experience plays a huge role in winning the league, and that is not something I think Pirates have enough of right now."
Next challenge for Sundowns
When the season resumes, Downs will not only be preoccupied with league matches; crucial Champions League games await them.
On January 20, 2026, the Pretoria heavyweights will play Orbit College before a clash against Al Hilal in the Champions League three days later. This clash carries a lot of stakes given that they are tied on four points, although Sundowns top the group courtesy of a superior goal difference.