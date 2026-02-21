Furious Miguel Cardoso takes aim at fringe players insisting 'it’s time to go home, rest & understand who deserves opportunities' after TS Galaxy knocked Mamelodi Sundowns out of Nedbank Cup

Coach Miguel Cardoso was unhappy with the way his players conceded the two goals, especially the 'avoidable' penalty.

"I remember last year in the semi-final of this cup; we were winning 1-0 against Chiefs and we did a ball inside and we allowed them to score,” he said in his post-match interview.

"It’s unbelievable how you again give this ball inside for the goal, and then you suffer a penalty that’s also completely avoidable. The story of the game is exactly that, ourselves losing 2-0 and had to recover from that result.

“We did create four very good chances, but we didn’t score. If we had scored one goal, it would’ve been completely different. We can only complain to ourselves; there’s not much more to say," the former Esperance coach added.