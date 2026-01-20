Miguel Cardoso asserts 'Orlando Pirates don’t have anything to do with me' as he explains Mamelodi Sundowns' decision to sign injured Monnapule Saleng

Mamelodi Sundowns made a shocking transfer decision by signing Monnapule Saleng from their rivals Orlando Pirates.

The winger arrived at Chloorkop carrying a thigh injury he picked up while on loan at Orbit College, which will delay his Sundowns debut.

This comes as the Brazilians have already returned to competitive action following the 2025 AFCON break.

Saleng’s move raised eyebrows further after he appeared to have been discarded by Pirates, who had sent him out on loan to Orbit.

Sundowns have now snapped him up as they look desperate to assume firm control of the Premier Soccer League title race.