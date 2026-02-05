Miguel Cardoso alleges possible irregularities in the PSL as Mamelodi Sundowns coach claims 'some teams visit the referees in the morning of the matches'

Cardoso spoke passionately about the importance of development in the league. One topic he highlighted was the introduction of VAR, but what caught many by surprise was the reasoning behind his push for the technology.

"When we start to have VAR on the matches, things will go better because there will be no suspicions on no one. Because here in South Africa, it becomes very interesting that the officials from some teams visit the referees in the morning of the matches," as per PrimeSportsWithMahlatse.

"You know that? Yeah, but look for that, because I saw a photo today."

"It's important that we look for these. I never saw that [before], it's the first time I see officials from one team visiting that referee from that game at night," he added.

"That happened recently, very recently, maybe yesterday. And that's what you need to worry about in terms of football."