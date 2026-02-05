Miguel Cardoso alleges possible irregularities in the PSL as Mamelodi Sundowns coach claims 'some teams visit the referees in the morning of the matches'
Referee standards in the PSL
Referee standards in the Premier Soccer League have long been a hot topic, prompting even government calls to prioritise the introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in South African football.
Out of a passion for the development of the beautiful game, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso weighed in on the discussion, highlighting suspicious acts that, he believes, would be eliminated once VAR is fully implemented.
'Club official meeting with referee'
Cardoso spoke passionately about the importance of development in the league. One topic he highlighted was the introduction of VAR, but what caught many by surprise was the reasoning behind his push for the technology.
"When we start to have VAR on the matches, things will go better because there will be no suspicions on no one. Because here in South Africa, it becomes very interesting that the officials from some teams visit the referees in the morning of the matches," as per PrimeSportsWithMahlatse.
"You know that? Yeah, but look for that, because I saw a photo today."
"It's important that we look for these. I never saw that [before], it's the first time I see officials from one team visiting that referee from that game at night," he added.
"That happened recently, very recently, maybe yesterday. And that's what you need to worry about in terms of football."
'VAR is coming'
The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, recently provided an update on VAR, noting that it will only be fully implemented next season as authorities continue preparations to ensure the technology is rolled out effectively across the league.
"VAR is coming, now we are going to roll it out with testing," claimed McKenzie.
"We've met with PSL, we've met with SAFA."
"Monday, Tuesday, I must just pay from the department."
What comes next?
The Tshwane giants will be looking to address their struggles in the CAF Champions League, as recent results have put pressure on the squad and reignited questions about their form. Cardoso will need to field his strongest side to quiet the ongoing doubts about his abilities and steer Sundowns back on course, while also keeping the team focused on their domestic and continental ambitions.