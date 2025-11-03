Miguel Cardoso admits Mamelodi Sundowns 'didn’t start the season in the best way' and explains why Kaizer Chiefs are in the PSL title mix as serious contenders

Mamelodi Sundowns are still on top of the Premier Soccer League standings despite dropping two points in the 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Thanks to second-placed Sekhukhune United losing 1-0 to Siwelele, the Brazilians survived being toppled from the summit.

But they are still under pressure from Babina Noko, who have two points fewer than them, as well as Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, who both have three points less at positions three and four, respectively.