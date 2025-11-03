Miguel Cardoso admits Mamelodi Sundowns 'didn’t start the season in the best way' and explains why Kaizer Chiefs are in the PSL title mix as serious contenders
Sundowns survive being toppled
Mamelodi Sundowns are still on top of the Premier Soccer League standings despite dropping two points in the 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates on Saturday.
Thanks to second-placed Sekhukhune United losing 1-0 to Siwelele, the Brazilians survived being toppled from the summit.
But they are still under pressure from Babina Noko, who have two points fewer than them, as well as Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, who both have three points less at positions three and four, respectively.
Cardoso's admission and take on Chiefs
“I think the results are quite fair considering what we saw: a more dominant Sundowns and Pirates,” Cardoso said as per Sowetan Live.
“I said before that the race will have a different story and will be much more equal until the end, and this is what we are having.
“The league will be tough; the level has been raised. You saw both Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs making strong preseasons, going abroad to play good opponents and bringing players into their squad.
“You see Pirates making changes, and you see the difference because their depth is much bigger than in the past. You saw Chiefs; they won the game from the bench [against Durban City] with high-quality players coming in," the Portuguese coach added.
“Teams are raising the level; we didn’t start the season in the best way, we should have started in terms of the conditions we had to start in.”
Soweto giants seek to end long PSL title drought
Sundowns' traditional rivals Chiefs and Pirates have not won the PSL title in a long time, and that puts pressure on them to break Masandawana's dominance.
Amakhosi last won it a decade ago, while the Buccaneers have not been crowned champions since 2012.
However, Masandawana could be feeling the pressure of the Soweto giants this time around.
What comes next?
Sundowns, Pirates and Chiefs will all be involved in midweek PSL fixtures on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The three giants go into their respective games on the back of avoiding defeats this weekend, although the Buccaneers and Masandawana dropped points.