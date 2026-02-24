Michael Carrick delivers update on Lisandro Martinez after Man Utd defender misses Everton win with new injury

Speaking to Sky Sports before the game, Carrick confirmed that the former Ajax man had been struck down by a fresh fitness issue during the training week: “Yeah, unfortunately he just picked up something during the week. It doesn’t seem too bad at all, but we’re just kind of working through that at the moment, so he’s not available tonight. He’s obviously done well Licha [Martinez], for us, and it’s disappointing. But Leny [Yoro] came in and did particularly well at West Ham so Leny comes in and we’ll try and move forward.”

The interim boss was keen to manage expectations but remained optimistic that the setback was not a long-term one. The manager's decision to hand Yoro a start alongside Harry Maguire ultimately smoothed over any immediate defensive cracks as the Red Devils kept a vital clean sheet, the first in an away Premier League match in almost a year.