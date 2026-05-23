Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mexico v Ghana - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Nayib Moran

Mexico player ratings vs Ghana: Luis Romo, Gilberto Mora shine before World Cup

Player ratings
FEATURES
Mexico vs Ghana
Mexico
Ghana
Friendlies

Luis Romo and rising star Gilberto Mora impressed as Mexico beat Ghana 2-0 in Puebla ahead of the World Cup.

Pre-World Cup friendlies are rarely about perfection. For Javier “Vasco” Aguirre, Mexico’s 2-0 win over Ghana in Puebla represented another step in the final stage of evaluation before the World Cup, a chance to test partnerships, assess individual performances and continue shaping a squad still being adjusted around form, fitness and availability.

Aguirre said before the match that evaluating the collective would be difficult because many players had arrived at different times. That made the individual performances even more important, especially in front of more than 40,000 fans, with several players trying to prove they can still play a role when the World Cup kicks off.

One of the clearest positives was the return of Gilberto Mora. The 17-year-old added another dimension to Mexico’s attack, and every time he received the ball, something seemed to happen. For an El Tri side still searching for more solutions in the final third, that is a very encouraging sign.

GOAL rates Mexico’s players after their pre-World Cup friendly from Puebla, Mexico's Estadio Cuauhtémoc...

  • Mexico v Ghana - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Raul Rangel (6/10):
    Hardly involved, as Ghana did not generate many shots during his time on the field. Mexico also did not get to see much of his biggest strength, his distribution from the back.

    Israel Reyes (6/10):
    Looked comfortable in possession and gave Mexico a steady presence on the right side. He still needs to improve the precision of his final ball when he gets into crossing positions.

    Luis Romo (8/10):
    Brought leadership to the backline and looked composed whenever he had to make a tackle, clearance or win a physical duel. He moved into midfield in the second half and added an assist on Mexico’s second goal, showing his value in multiple roles.

    Jesus Gomez (6/10):
    Was not seriously challenged for long stretches but handled his defensive responsibilities well. Looked particularly alert when Mexico had to defend set-piece situations.

    Jesus Gallardo (7/10):
    Perhaps Mexico’s most active defender in the first half because of his attacking involvement. He walked out as El Tri captain and responded with constant activity down the left flank.

    • Advertisement
  • Mexico v Ghana - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Erik Lira (7/10):
    Set the tempo in midfield and continues to grow into a defensive midfield role with significant responsibility. His pressing triggers allowed Mexico to recover the ball quickly and keep Ghana pinned back for long stretches.

    Gilberto Mora (8/10):
    If he continues to influence matches in the final third the way he did in Puebla, the 17-year-old will have a strong case to be in the World Cup starting XI. Every time he got on the ball, Mexico looked more dangerous and imaginative.

    Brian Gutierrez (7/10):
    Scored the opening goal after quickly reacting to a pass from the opposing goalkeeper. His first touch and composure on the finish highlighted the quality he brings in the final third.

  • Mexico v Ghana - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Roberto Alvarado (6/10):
    Had many of El Tri’s best scoring chances in the opening 45 minutes but could not capitalize on them. His movement and positioning were positive, though the finishing touch was missing.

    Armando Gonzalez (6/10):
    Showed good movement inside the box and found useful spaces between Ghana’s defenders. He lacked a bit of sharpness with his finishing, but his instincts around goal were still encouraging.

    Alexis Vega (7/10):
    Was very active during his time on the field. He started many of his best attacking moves from the left flank and constantly looked for the ball, though his delivery on set pieces still needs to improve.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Mexico v Ghana - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Edson Alvarez (7/10):
    Captained the team in the second half from the center back position. Without Johan Vazquez and Cesar Montes, Aguirre used the match to evaluate him in that role, and Alvarez kept things simple and controlled.

    Jorge Sanchez (6/10):
    Solid defensively, though his attacking contributions were rarely needed. Gave Mexico stability on the right side after coming on.

    Guillermo Martinez (7/10):
    Showed great movement and skill on his goal. Was active inside the box and consistently looked to connect with teammates in dangerous areas.

    Carlos Acevedo (7/10):
    Made two excellent saves early in the second half, preventing Ghana from leveling the match at 1-1. His interventions helped Mexico regain control after a difficult stretch.

    Mateo Chavez (6/10):
    Had more touches on the ball than Jorge Sanchez on the opposite flank but was not as influential as Gallardo had been in the first half. Still offered a reliable presence on the left.

    Eduardo Aguila (6/10):
    Was not challenged enough for a complete assessment, but looked mature alongside Alvarez in central defense. Handled the match with composure.

    Kevin Castañeda (5/10):
    Will not be involved at the World Cup, but he remains one to watch for the future, especially if he continues scoring next season with Xolos.

    Luis Chavez (5/10):
    It would be useful to see him start one of these friendlies to get a better sense of where he stands. Mexico could still benefit from his quality on set pieces and long-range passing.

    Isaias Violante (5/10):
    Made multiple runs down the right flank, but many of his passes did not reach the intended target. Had energy but needed more precision.

    Iker Fimbres (6/10):
    In the few attacking actions he took part in, he usually made the right pass. Showed good decision-making in limited minutes.

    Luis Rey (5/10):
    The local player appeared in his home stadium but did not influence the final score. Rey is another young player who could remain part of Mexico’s long-term plans.

    Javier Aguirre (7/10):
    Continues to balance youth and experience, which is not an easy task at this stage of the process. Aguirre is finding ways to make it work, and El Tri remain undefeated in 2026.

Friendlies
Mexico crest
Mexico
MEX
Australia crest
Australia
AUS
Friendlies
Wales crest
Wales
WAL
Ghana crest
Ghana
GHA