Mbekezeli Mbokazi gets first win and clean sheet in Major League Soccer as Chicago Fire claim a 3-0 win over CF Montreal despite red card drama

Chicago Fire FC secured a sensational 3-0 victory over CF Montreal in their 2026 home opener at Soldier Field, echoing the dramatic late show they produced against the same opponents two years ago. On a frantic afternoon in the Windy City, the Men in Red overcame a second-half dismissal to punish the visitors with two goals deep into stoppage time, sealing coach Gregg Berhalter's first home win of the season in clinical fashion.

The hosts found their breakthrough in the 27th minute when Jonathan Bamba marked his first appearance of the campaign with a poacher’s finish. After Maren Haile-Selassie released Leonardo Barroso down the right flank, the resulting cross was only parried by Montreal goalkeeper Thomas Gillier. Bamba reacted quickest to the loose ball, smashing home his sixth career MLS goal to give Chicago a deserved lead at the interval.

The momentum shifted early in the second half when a VAR review resulted in a straight red card for Chicago left-back Jonathan Dean in the 56th minute. Forced to play nearly 40 minutes with ten men, the home side retreated into a defensive shell to protect their slender lead. Goalkeeper Chris Brady remained resolute, anchored by captain Jack Elliott and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, as Montreal struggled to break down the disciplined Chicago lines despite their numerical advantage.

The tension remained high until the fourth minute of added time when a swift counterattack caught the visitors cold. Hugo Cuypers was hacked down inside the penalty area, and the Belgian striker stepped up to double the lead.

Not content with a two-goal cushion, Chicago added a third in the 100th minute of play to put the result beyond any doubt. Cuypers almost grabbed a second when his deflected effort looped onto the crossbar and bounced near the goal line, only for substitute Robin Lod to arrive and tap home.