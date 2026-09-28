Mayssa Baha, Barcelona’s new star: at 15 she is already in the club’s history

Born in Malaga, Mayssa grew up in a family that lives for sport, football in particular. Her father, Nabil Baha, born in 1981, played in Morocco, Spain, Portugal and Greece, while her brother, Ziyad, born in 2009, is the striker for Marseille's Under-19s. "She grew up playing football in the street with her brother. I wanted her to play tennis because she was very good. She started attending FUS Rabat while she was studying," Nabil had told the Andalusian sports website diariosur.es "At 12 or 13 she was already playing with girls aged 15 or 16, never with those her own age. She has always played with boys because when we arrived in 2014 there were no youth categories for girls."







