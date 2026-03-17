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Max Dowman heroics 'no surprise' for Martin Odegaard as Arsenal captain stresses 'it's just the start' for wonderkid
Wonderkid kills off Everton with record-breaking goal
Odegaard has expressed his delight at the emergence of Dowman, who made history during Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Everton. The 16-year-old came off the bench to replace Martin Zubimendi and effectively ended the contest with a composed finish in stoppage time, becoming the youngest scorer in Premier League history at just 16 years and 73 days old. The goal came shortly after his vital role in Viktor Gyokeres' late opening goal.
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Odegaard hails record-breaking Dowman
Speaking on the victory that saw Arsenal extend their lead at the top of the table, Odegaard said: "That was a very special end to the game against Everton on Saturday. It was another important win, and for Viktor and Max to come off the bench and score the goals at the end shows us what we’ve been speaking about all season, about how everyone is stepping up and playing their part, whether they start the game or not. What a moment that was for Max! You could see from the celebrations what it meant to everyone – coaches, players, supporters. It was something he will never forget, and neither will we!"
No shock at Hale End talent
While the football world was stunned by the teenager's solo run and finish into an empty net after Jordan Pickford had gone up for a corner, Odegaard insists the senior squad have long been aware of Dowman's high ceiling. The captain noted that the youngster has been a regular fixture in first-team training sessions, where he has consistently held his own against established international stars.
"The way he kept his composure wasn’t a surprise to me. We’ve trained with him for a long time already, he shows us his qualities whenever he plays, so it was great for him to get his first goal and break the record," Odegaard explained.
However, the 27-year-old was quick to add a cautionary note, drawing from his own experiences as a teenage prodigy: "He knows it should be just the start for him and he needs to keep working how he has been."
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Injury update on the Gunners captain
Odegaard also provided an update on his own fitness as he nears a return from a knee injury sustained against Brentford. The midfielder has missed the last five matches but is working tirelessly to be fit for the business end of the season, including a blockbuster Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on the horizon.
"Again, I was so disappointed not to be involved in the game. I’m working hard to be back as soon as I can, and I’m feeling stronger all the time," Odegaard confirmed.
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