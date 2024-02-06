Mauricio Pochettino deserves to be sacked - but that won't solve Chelsea's biggest problems

The Argentine is failing miserably to makes the most out of the resources at his disposal, but the club's clueless owners are also culpable

Chelsea were booed off at the break in Sunday's dire 4-2 loss to Wolves - and again when the full-time whistle blew at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino acknowledged the fans' frustration afterwards.

"We feel sorry and want to apologise," the Argentine told reporters. "We are disappointed like them, but we need to keep fighting together until the end. If we want good results in the future, we need to stay together and, during the game, work together and try to get the result. After the game, they will be right to criticise or be angry if the performance is not good."

Sunday's showing was a lot worse than that, though. It was "f*cking sh*t" as some supporters sang. Chelsea were badly beaten in a mid-table encounter, outclassed by a team that hadn't won at Stamford Bridge since 1979, and the defeat obliterated the argument being bandied about that the Blues are improving under Pochettino.

If Wednesday's mauling at Liverpool showed just how far Chelsea are off challenging for the title again, being given the run-around by Wolves proved that even qualifying for the Europa Conference League is likely to be too big an ask for the biggest under-achievers in world football.