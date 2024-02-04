'No one can be safe' - Mauricio Pochettino takes responsibility for Chelsea's humiliation against Wolves & admits his way is 'not working' amid mounting speculation over his position
Mauricio Pochettino accepted responsibility for Chelsea's latest collapse and admitted "no one can be safe" after a dismal 4-2 defeat against Wolves.
- Chelsea boss accepts reaction to loss
- Says "no one is safe" at Stamford Bridge
- Seeks solutions to improve results