Mason Greenwood Getafe 2023-24Getty Images
Chris Burton

‘Don’t care’ – Mason Greenwood’s past no problem in La Liga transfer as president Javier Tebas welcomes talk of Barcelona & Atletico Madrid interest in Manchester United-owned forward

Mason GreenwoodManchester UnitedTransfersBarcelonaAtletico MadridGetafeLaLigaPremier League

Mason Greenwood completing a permanent move to Spain would please La Liga president Javier Tebas, as he does not care about the forward’s past.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Winger taking in Spanish loan spell
  • Permanent move on the cards
  • La Liga president unfazed by past

Editors' Picks