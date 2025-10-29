Marumo Gallants vs Stellenbosch Carling Knockout Cup Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Article continues below

Marumo Gallants and Stellenbosch will be fighting for the last Carling Cup Knockout semi-final slot when they face off on Wednesday.

Stellies return to action just two days after beating 15 de Agosto of Equatorial Guinea in the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round. That means their opponents have had more time to train and particularly focus on the cup game.

Now, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Gallants and Stellenbosch, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

