Stellenbosch FC, CAF Confederation CupBackpagepix
Kiplagat Sang

Marumo Gallants vs Stellenbosch Carling Knockout Cup Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

To reach the quarter-finals, Stellies defeated Kaizer Chiefs after winning a post-match penalty shootout. Bahlabane Ba Ntwa also overcame a formidable opposition in the Round of 16, beating Mamelodi Sundowns in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Marumo Gallants and Stellenbosch will be fighting for the last Carling Cup Knockout semi-final slot when they face off on Wednesday.

Stellies return to action just two days after beating 15 de Agosto of Equatorial Guinea in the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round. That means their opponents have had more time to train and particularly focus on the cup game.

Now, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Gallants and Stellenbosch, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, Marumo Gallants, October 2025Backpage

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    		Marumo Gallants vs Stellenbosch

    Date:

    		29 October 2025

    Kick-off:

    		19h00 SA Time
    Venue:Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium
  • Stellenbosch FC, October 2025Backpage

    How to watch Gallants vs Stellenbosch online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    SABC Plus and DStv.com/DStv Now App.SABC 2 and SuperSport Channel 202

     

       
  • Marumo Gallants, October 2025Backpage

    Gallants team news & squads

    Coach Alexandre Lafitte has no suspension concerns, and this gives him an edge because he has all his players available for this crucial game.

    Gallants possible XI: Arubi, Agnikoi, Bance, Chabatsane, James, Mabuza, Motloung, Ndlondlo, Nhlapo, Sikhosana, Sithole

  • Steve Barker, Stellenbosch FC, October 2025Backpage

    Stellenbosch team news & squads

    Steve Barker will not have Thapelo Mokobodi available because he is suspended.

    Although they are just returning from a continental game, Barker is expected not to rest his key players because the Carling Knockout Cup quarter-final game is equally important.

    Stellenbosch possibile XI: Masuluke, Enyinnaya, Moloisane, Stanic, Manafov, Mthiyane, Khiba, Barns, De Jong, Phili, Mojela

  • Stellenbosch FC, August 2025Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    In their recent meetings, Stellies have been quite dominant in these fixtures. Wednesday's game offers Bahlabane Ba Ntwa a chance to try and at least disturb that imbalance.

    The matches involving Stellies and Gallants have also been low-scoring games.

    The fact that Gallants have had more than one week of training without playing a match gives them a slight edge.

    Gallants and the Maroons last met in a Premier Soccer League encounter, which Stellies won by a solitary goal.

    Head-to-head record 
    DateMatchCompetition
    August 26, 2025Stellenbosch 1-0 Marumo GallantsPSL
    March 4, 2025Marumo Gallants 0-1 StellenboschPSL
    November 3, 2024Marumo Gallants 1-0 StellenboschCarling Cup
    October 31, 2024Stellenbosch 1-0 Marumo GallantsPSL
    January 1, 2023Stellenbosch 1-1 Marumo GallantsPSL



