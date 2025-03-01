Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL provides all the information you need to know about Marumo Gallants' league match against the Bucs.

Orlando Pirates travel to Bloemfontein to face a Gallants side that recently parted ways with coach Dan Malesela after a poor run of results.

Bucs are chasing Mamelodi Sundowns, who have built a 15-point lead after 19 games, and will need a strong performance to keep up.

The match is sold out, and Jose Riveiro will be hoping his side is ready after having two of their games postponed.

Their fixture against Royal AM was called off due to the club's SARS-related issues, while their clash with Golden Arrows was abandoned because of a waterlogged pitch.

Gallants, currently sitting in 14th place, are desperate for a positive result to pull themselves away from the relegation zone. With the pressure mounting on both teams, this encounter promises to be a tense and crucial battle.

