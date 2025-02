The Soweto giants resume their chase of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in this PSL title race.

Orlando Pirates continue with their bid to win their first Premier Soccer League title since 2012 when they visit Marumo Gallants at Free State Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers trail leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 15 points but have played four fewer games.

Supended Pirates coach Jose Riveiro will be watching the match from the stands, but GOAL predicts how he could select his starting lineup.