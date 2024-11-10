Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Brazilians' trip to Bloemfontein for a cup semi-final fixture with Bahlabane Ba Ntwa on Sunday.

Mamelodi Sundowns take on Marumo Gallants at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in the Carling Knockout semi-final on Sunday with a place in the Toyota Stadium final on the line.

A winner between the two teams will meet giant-killers Magesi FC in the final, who beat Richards Bay 1-0 in the first semi-final on Saturday.

Both Manqoba Mngqithi and Dan Malesela have a massive chance to silence their doubters by progressing to the final and possibly winning the trophy, eventually.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Gallants and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.