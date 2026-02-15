Marumo Gallants’ top-flight status hangs in the balance as Moroka Swallows cancel Premier Soccer League status sale
- Backpage
PSL dragged into legal battles
On Sunday, reports emerged that Moroka Swallows had terminated the sale of their Premier Soccer League status to Marumo Gallants, citing alleged failures to meet key financial obligations outlined in the agreement.
The Soweto-based club has since approached the High Court, seeking an order compelling the PSL to recognise the league status as returning to Swallows’ control, according to SABC Sports.
Swallows pulls the plug on PSL status sale to Gallants
“The public broadcaster has seen court documents in which Swallows are asking the High Court to direct the Premier Soccer League to recognise the franchise as reverting to the Soweto outfit, which would effectively strip Gallants of ownership of the status," SABC Sports reported.
"At the centre of the dispute is a sale agreement signed in May 2024, in which Swallows sold their Betway Premiership status to Gallants for a fee of R40 million," it added.
"The payment structure was broken down as follows: R20 million cash up-front, which was paid; R10 million earmarked to settle a SARS tax liability, which remains unpaid and has since ballooned to approximately R13 million, including penalties and interest. A further R10 million was to cover player and technical staff debts, which have only been partially settled through deductions from PSL grant payments."
2024 recap
The decision to sell Swallows’ top-flight licence was first confirmed in 2024, when Marumo acquired the PSL franchise to secure their place in the league following their own relegation. The sale came amid Swallows’ widely reported financial difficulties, including mounting losses and challenges in meeting obligations, which reportedly influenced the club’s decision to part with their top-flight status.
“Following the final approval of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) today, Marumo Gallants Football Club officially confirms the acquisition of Moroka Swallows Football Club,” the club said in a statement after the sale.
“Gallants will take over Swallows with immediate effect. The club also confirms that home games for the upcoming season will be played in Bloemfontein, Free State.
“Gallants will provide more details of plans once staff, technical teams, and players have been addressed.
What comes next?
The dispute could have major implications for the league.
Should the outcomes favour Swallows, the Bloemfontein outfit could lose ownership of the top-flight status, creating uncertainty over fixtures, player contracts, and club operations, and continuing to spark the debate about the rules and stability surrounding the sale and transfer of PSL statuses.