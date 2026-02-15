Marumo Gallants’ top-flight status hangs in the balance as Moroka Swallows cancel Premier Soccer League status sale

“The public broadcaster has seen court documents in which Swallows are asking the High Court to direct the Premier Soccer League to recognise the franchise as reverting to the Soweto outfit, which would effectively strip Gallants of ownership of the status," SABC Sports reported.

"At the centre of the dispute is a sale agreement signed in May 2024, in which Swallows sold their Betway Premiership status to Gallants for a fee of R40 million," it added.

"The payment structure was broken down as follows: R20 million cash up-front, which was paid; R10 million earmarked to settle a SARS tax liability, which remains unpaid and has since ballooned to approximately R13 million, including penalties and interest. A further R10 million was to cover player and technical staff debts, which have only been partially settled through deductions from PSL grant payments."