Steve Blues

Marumo Gallants suspend head coach Alexandre Lafitte after dismal run of form sees them sliding towards relegation from the Premier Soccer League

Bahlabane ba Ntwa have announced the immediate suspension of their head coach. The decision comes in the wake of a catastrophic slump in form that has seen the club suffer seven consecutive defeats across all competitions, leaving their top-flight status hanging by a thread as they slide into a desperate relegation scrap.

    Early promise evaporated

    The 28-year-old tactician arrived in South Africa with a burgeoning reputation, viewed as a coup for the club when he replaced Abdeslam Ouaddou earlier in the season.

    Lafitte had previously led Stade Abidjan to the Ligue 1 title in Ivory Coast and secured their return to the CAF Champions League, sparking hopes of a similar revolution at Gallants that initially appeared to be coming to fruition.

    Early signs were overwhelmingly positive for the young manager, who steered the team to the Carling Knockout Cup final; although they ultimately fell short against Orlando Pirates, the club’s trajectory seemed headed toward the elite.

    However, the momentum evaporated following the mid-season Africa Cup of Nations break, resulting in a freefall that included an early exit from the Nedbank Cup.

    Failure to comply

    The club's hierarchy finally pulled the trigger on Monday morning, releasing a revealing statement regarding the Frenchman's future.

    The club statement read: “The suspension follows issues relating to a failure to comply with contractual duties. The Club has also not been performing to the expected standard in recent fixtures.”

    Concerns over governance and results

    Beyond the tactical struggles on the pitch, the club hinted at deeper internal frictions.

    The official communication emphasised a need for structural discipline, stating, "The Club takes matters of governance, professionalism, and accountability seriously. As such, the necessary internal processes are being followed in line with the Club’s policies and contractual obligations.”

    With the threat of the drop becoming a grim reality, the Gallants' board is now moving quickly to find a steady hand to navigate the closing stages of the campaign.

    The statement concluded by acknowledging the fans' worries: “Management is concerned about the team’s current poor performance and will be announcing the acting head coach in due course.”

    Club need to act quickly

    Gallants face fellow strugglers Chippa United on Wednesday, their first match without Lafitte at the helm. They cannot afford to stay without a coach for long, as every point is precious in the fight to avoid relegation, especially against the teams in and around you in the league.

    Bahlabane ba Ntwa currently lie 14th in the league, with a superior goal difference keeping them out of the relegation zone at Orbit College's expense.

