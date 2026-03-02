Marumo Gallants suspend head coach Alexandre Lafitte after dismal run of form sees them sliding towards relegation from the Premier Soccer League

The 28-year-old tactician arrived in South Africa with a burgeoning reputation, viewed as a coup for the club when he replaced Abdeslam Ouaddou earlier in the season.

Lafitte had previously led Stade Abidjan to the Ligue 1 title in Ivory Coast and secured their return to the CAF Champions League, sparking hopes of a similar revolution at Gallants that initially appeared to be coming to fruition.

Early signs were overwhelmingly positive for the young manager, who steered the team to the Carling Knockout Cup final; although they ultimately fell short against Orlando Pirates, the club’s trajectory seemed headed toward the elite.

However, the momentum evaporated following the mid-season Africa Cup of Nations break, resulting in a freefall that included an early exit from the Nedbank Cup.