Marumo Gallants break silence over tussle for Premier Soccer League status with Moroka Swallows

"Marumo Gallants FC confirms that the club received court documents relating to a matter by Moroka Swallows last Friday," Gallants' statement on Monday read.

"At this stage, as the matter is now before the court, the Club will not be making any further public comments nor will it be participating in media interviews regarding the issue.

"Marumo Gallants FC respects the legal process and will allow the matter to proceed through the appropriate judicial channels," the club added.

"The club would like to assure its supporters, partners, and stakeholders that operations continue as normal. Management, technical staff and players remain fully focused on preparations and ongoing commitments for the remainder of the season.

"Marumo Gallants FC appreciates the continued support and understanding from its fans and partners during this time.

"Further communication will be issued if and when appropriate. The team's attention remains firmly on football matters as preparations continue for the upcoming fixture on the 1st of March 2026 against Durban City," the statement concluded.