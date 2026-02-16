Marumo Gallants break silence over tussle for Premier Soccer League status with Moroka Swallows
- Backpage
Swallows vs Gallants face off
Marumo Gallants again became part of the Premier Soccer League fraternity after buying top-flight status from Moroka Swallows before the 2024/25 season began.
The agreement now faces cancellation should Swallows convince the courts that the Free State club has failed to meet its contractual obligations.
The Dube Birds, according to SABC, moved to court hoping to have the sale agreement cancelled after Bahlabane Ba Ntwa failed to settle the full payment.
Gallants respond
"Marumo Gallants FC confirms that the club received court documents relating to a matter by Moroka Swallows last Friday," Gallants' statement on Monday read.
"At this stage, as the matter is now before the court, the Club will not be making any further public comments nor will it be participating in media interviews regarding the issue.
"Marumo Gallants FC respects the legal process and will allow the matter to proceed through the appropriate judicial channels," the club added.
"The club would like to assure its supporters, partners, and stakeholders that operations continue as normal. Management, technical staff and players remain fully focused on preparations and ongoing commitments for the remainder of the season.
"Marumo Gallants FC appreciates the continued support and understanding from its fans and partners during this time.
"Further communication will be issued if and when appropriate. The team's attention remains firmly on football matters as preparations continue for the upcoming fixture on the 1st of March 2026 against Durban City," the statement concluded.
- Backpage
What is the genesis of the conflict?
"At the centre of the conflict between Gallants and Swallows is the agreement between the two outfits that was signed over two years ago. In the deal, Swallows sold their PSL status to Gallants for a R40 million fee," according to SABC Sports.
"The payment structure was broken down as follows: R20 million cash up-front, which was paid; R10 million earmarked to settle a SARS tax liability, which remains unpaid and has since ballooned to approximately R13 million, including penalties and interest.
"In addition, a further R10 million was to cover player and technical staff debts, which have only been partially settled through deductions from PSL grant payments," they added.
- Backpage
When did Swallows sell PSL status?
The agreement between the two clubs was first confirmed in 2024 when Gallants secured a PSL spot following their own relegation.
At the time, there were numerous reports that Swallows were undergoing financial challenges, which forced the club to put its PSL status up for sale.
“Following the final approval of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) today, Marumo Gallants Football Club officially confirms the acquisition of Moroka Swallows Football Club,” the club said in a statement read then.
“Gallants will take over Swallows with immediate effect. The club also confirms that home games for the upcoming season will be played in Bloemfontein, Free State. Gallants will provide more details of plans once staff, technical teams, and players have been addressed," it added.
The latest drama involving Gallants and Swallows adds to the debate of clubs buying and selling their statuses. This club-to-club agreement has often been viewed as disruptive to the South African league.