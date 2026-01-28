Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Glody Lilepo, Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

Marumo Gallants 0-1 Kaizer Chiefs - ‘Orlando Pirates supporters will say Glody Lilepo’s goal was an offside! We cannot depend on the Buccaneers to topple Mamelodi Sundowns’ - Fans

The Soweto giants leapt one place up the Premier Soccer League ladder to position two just behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. This followed the victory over Bahlabane Ba Ntwa at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Wednesday. It was a result that keeps Amakhosi firmly in contention for the league title.

Marumo Gallants and Kaizer Chiefs went for the breather locked at 0-0 as they struggled to breach each other. 

But Glody Lilepo broke the deadlock in the 67th minute with a sensational goal that fooled Gallants defenders and goalkeeper Washington Arubi, who thought the DR Congo international wanted to deliver a cross into the box. 

The goal settled matters and Chiefs return to Gauteng after posting another 1-0 win.

After claiming maximum points on the road, Amakhosi are rose up to second position on the table, removing Orlando Pirates from that position and their Soweto rivals are now third.

GOAL takes a look at what fans were saying after witnessing Chiefs win their third league match on the trot, as well as reactions to Lilepo's sensational goal.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!🟢📱

  • Orlando Pirates fans, December 2025Backpage

    Jealous Pirates fans

    Pirates fans would say it's an offside 😀😀😀🙅 - Mafikizolo Fikiswa Magadla

    • Advertisement
  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    To the haters: CAF experience in that goal

    Haters are gonna say he was trying to cross but what a glorious strike by Lilepo - Ndlovu Max Albert 

    There's CAF experience in that goal - Neo Fonseca

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Explanation needed to Pirates

    How will I explain to Pirates 🏴‍☠️ fans that we are number two and they are number three 🤦🏾‍♂️ - Seimel Kung 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Sifiso Luthuli, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Unreliable Pirates can't topple Sundowns

    I like this Gauteng team's in the top three. No one can depend on Pirates to topple Sundowns - Terrance Crawford

  • Irvin Khoza, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Calling Khoza to ask if its true🤣

    Orlando Pirates as a whole calling Khoza asking if this is true🤣🤣😭😭😭💛💛 - Lulamile Willie 

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-VILLARREAL-REALMADRIDAFP

    Evan Real Madrid won't stop Chiefs

    Even a powerhouse like Real Madrid wouldn't be able to stop Kaizer Chiefs' momentum right now - Sbu Dan Maduna

  • Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Bucs reclaiming their place vs Magesi

    Saturday we shifting them back to where they belong 😀 once & always☠️♥️ - Phiwe Nzama 

Premier Soccer League
Marumo Gallants crest
Marumo Gallants
MGA
AmaZulu FC crest
AmaZulu FC
AMA
CAF Confederations Cup
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Zesco United crest
Zesco United
ZES
0