Arsenal FC v FC Kairat Almaty - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8Getty Images Sport
Krishan Davis

Where is Martin Odegaard?! Arsenal captain's absence in Chelsea showdown explained by Mikel Arteta in injury setback

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was a surprise absence from the Gunners' squad to take on Chelsea in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night. Eberechi Eze started the clash in the No.10 role, with the Norwegian worryingly not even among the substitutes. Before kick-off, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta revealed the midfielder had picked up an untimely knock.

  • Odegaard picks up problem

    Odegaard was probably in line to start the game at Emirates Stadium having begun Saturday's convincing victory over Leeds United at Elland Road on the bench. He was influential as a substitute, dictating play and picking up an assist. However, when the team sheets for Tuesday night's second leg were revealed, he was nowhere to be seen. Arteta has now explained the notable absence.

  • Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Carabao Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images Sport

    Arteta reveals 'niggle'

    Speaking in a pre-match interview, the Gunners' head coach said: "During the [Leeds United] game, he felt a little niggle. We tried yesterday, he wasn't comfortable, so let's see if he's hopefully available for the weekend."

  • Odegaard joins Saka on the sidelines

    Odegaard joins fellow key player Bukayo Saka in missing the return leg against Chelsea through injury. The winger, who pulled out of the line-up for the meeting with Leeds at the weekend, faces around three weeks on the sidelines, meaning he will sit out Tuesday's cup clash with the Blues, Premier League fixtures with Sunderland and Brentford and an FA Cup tie with Wigan Athletic. He is aiming to be fit for the north London derby against Tottenham on February 22.

    In an update on the England international, Arteta added: "He's okay, we need to have more tests tomorrow to understand how he is. This game was too short, but let's hope that it's not too much [longer he's out]."

  • Arsenal v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Arsenal juggle injuries

    As they look to reach the final of one competition, Arsenal are still fighting on four fronts as we approach the business end of the season. The Gunners are blessed with strength in depth on the wings and in attacking midfield, with Noni Madueke and Eze deputising against Chelsea and more than capable of filling some very big boots. It will be interesting to see whether Odegaard is fit and available for the weekend clash with Sunderland on Saturday.

