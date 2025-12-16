Martin O'Neill reveals he'd have 'happily stayed on' at Celtic as new manager Wilfried Nancy faces sack calls after just three games

Brendan Rodgers’ exit in October, following a damaging 3-1 defeat at Hearts, left Celtic scrambling for stability. O’Neill answered the call on an interim basis, describing his role as simply “holding the fort”, but his impact was undeniable. Results followed, performances improved and the atmosphere around the club softened. Seven wins from eight matches, including a commanding Old Firm victory over Rangers, restored confidence and rhythm at a club accustomed to dominance. Yet Celtic’s hierarchy pressed ahead with another long-term appointment, turning to Nancy after the conclusion of the MLS season, enticed by his progressive reputation built with the Columbus Crew.

Speaking after the League Cup final, O’Neill revealed he would have been willing to continue had the club asked him. There was no bitterness, only a quiet sense that the transition may have come too soon.

"Only if asked," he replied on talkSPORT when asked if he would have continued in charge. "That was not a driving force. I'd happily have stayed on. If they had asked me to stay on, I would've done so, but the minute that they said, 'no, that's your time', that's fine by me."

O’Neill revealed that his handover with Nancy consisted of little more than a brief conversation, describing the new manager as "affable" but acknowledging the enormity of the task he had inherited.

"I stepped into the job, [major shareholder] Dermot [Desmond] had said to me, he said, 'you could be in it two weeks or two months, we're looking for someone'," O'Neill added. "When you get into it, you really enjoy it. You enjoy winning, that's the point - this is what it's about. You've got to give managers chances. I think back to my own time at Leicester City, where I eventually enjoyed nice success. Can't win a game to save my life, crowd baying for blood and after 10 games. How lucky I was to win a couple of matches of real importance at a stage."

