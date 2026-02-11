Marseille home in on ex-Newcastle star as Mason Greenwood's next coach after Roberto De Zerbi's exit

Marseille removed De Zerbi from his role in midweek, on the back of the club's thumping 5-0 defeat to PSG at the weekend. After the game, the former Brighton boss ripped into his players.

De Zerbi said: "It's a rough patch... we put in a good performance against Rennes and Lens, and then it's total despair. Once again, I apologise to the fans."

He added: "'m not inside the players' heads, I don't know what's going on.

“We prepared for the match as much as possible. But clearly, we didn't prepare well. We need to understand why. Why do we go to Brugge and play like that? Why do we come here and play like that? And why do we play completely different matches against Lens and Rennes?"

He also said he would speak to the board, with the conclusion of that conversation seeing him leave his role. He concluded: "We'll talk with [sporting director Medhi] Benatia and Longoria to understand what we can do. Because these defeats hurt, especially in Paris, especially in this way."