Marcus Rashford’s next club: Three teams show interest in Man Utd forward as INEOS approve January exit

Three Saudi Pro League clubs have shown interest in signing Marcus Rashford, with INEOS prepared to let him leave in January.

  • Saudi clubs eyeing move for Rashford
  • INEOS ready to let the striker leave
  • Al-Ahli could offload Firmino to sign Rashford
