How Marcus Rashford's future could be impacted by Barcelona presidential elections as Michael Carrick eyes Man Utd reunion
Purchase option: Barcelona can buy Rashford for €30m
Rashford moved to Catalunya during the summer of 2025 after being deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford by Ruben Amorin. He spent the second half of last season at Aston Villa, before jumping at the chance to link up with the European heavyweights.
Barca can acquire the 28-year-old forward for €30 million (£26m/$36m), with a permanent transfer being pushed through. No direct talks with Manchester United are said to have taken place as yet.
Rashford has, however, been endearing himself to the locals in Barcelona. He was given a standing ovation when being replaced in a 3-0 win over Real Mallorca. His stock at Camp Nou continues to rise, but events off the field are about to complicate matters.
Presidential elections: Laporta looking to retain control
Those supporters that have been cheering Rashford on are about to vote in a presidential poll. They will determine in mid-March who will guide Barcelona through the next five years. Current supremo Laporta is the favourite to extend his second spell in the boardroom, which dates back to 2021. Much of his favour was earned during the era of Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi.
The Times reports on how Laporta’s current mandate is “more pragmatic and will seek re-election less as a bold idealist and more as a deft firefighter”. He has sought to move the Blaugrana through troubled financial times, while overseeing an elaborate redevelopment of Camp Nou.
Value has been sought in the transfer market, with Rashford considered to be available at a fraction of what he would once have cost. The Times points out that “all these aspects of the Rashford package look good on Laporta’s election manifesto”.
Presidential rivals will, however, push for more. Victor Font, another frontrunner, has urged supporters to “decide if we want to carry on with a 1980s-style system based around a single individual or choose a pluralist project that brings in the best in the world in every area to maintain sporting success and protect the club’s future”.
Laporta’s cause is aided by the fact that Barcelona are currently top of La Liga, through to the last 16 of the Champions League, the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey and have already beaten Clasico rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.
Man Utd return? Carrick would like Rashford back at Old Trafford
United hope that they are not completely out of the picture just yet, with Amorim having been relieved of his managerial duties at Old Trafford in early January. Michael Carrick is now calling the shots on an interim basis and would reportedly like Rashford back if he is appointed on a permanent basis in the summer.
The Times claims that a retracing of steps to Manchester “seems a distant prospect, given the good Rashford vibes at Barcelona”. They do, however, acknowledge that “a presidential election can alter the landscape suddenly”.
Rashford has been advised to “count up” his allies in Catalunya and turn a deaf ear to any bold claims from presidential hopefuls regarding supposed moves for high-profile signings. He is in the building and best placed to earn an extended stay.
Rashford catching the eye alongside wonderkid Yamal
Barca boss Hansi Flick has suggested that he would like to keep the England international around. The German tactician has said: “I am delighted with Marcus, and I think with his potential, his speed and technique, he can offer us even more.”
It is claimed that Rashford’s role as an impact substitute should not be “taken as a sign he is subordinate in the striking hierarchy”. Only teenage wonderkid Lamine Yamal has played more minutes than Rashford in the attacking department this season.
The Englishman has also reached double figures for goals and assists, with his hard running and end product endearing him to a demanding fanbase. There are no guarantees when it comes to his future, but cards at Camp Nou would appear to be falling in Rashford’s favour.
