How Marcus Rashford's future could be impacted by Barcelona presidential elections as Michael Carrick eyes Man Utd reunion

Those supporters that have been cheering Rashford on are about to vote in a presidential poll. They will determine in mid-March who will guide Barcelona through the next five years. Current supremo Laporta is the favourite to extend his second spell in the boardroom, which dates back to 2021. Much of his favour was earned during the era of Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi.

The Times reports on how Laporta’s current mandate is “more pragmatic and will seek re-election less as a bold idealist and more as a deft firefighter”. He has sought to move the Blaugrana through troubled financial times, while overseeing an elaborate redevelopment of Camp Nou.

Value has been sought in the transfer market, with Rashford considered to be available at a fraction of what he would once have cost. The Times points out that “all these aspects of the Rashford package look good on Laporta’s election manifesto”.

Presidential rivals will, however, push for more. Victor Font, another frontrunner, has urged supporters to “decide if we want to carry on with a 1980s-style system based around a single individual or choose a pluralist project that brings in the best in the world in every area to maintain sporting success and protect the club’s future”.

Laporta’s cause is aided by the fact that Barcelona are currently top of La Liga, through to the last 16 of the Champions League, the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey and have already beaten Clasico rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

