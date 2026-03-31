(C)Getty Images
Marcus Rashford's future thrown into doubt as Barcelona forced into permanent transfer rethink
Financial reality bites at Camp Nou
Barcelona's efforts to make Rashford's move permanent have hit a significant roadblock, with the club reportedly putting the entire operation on hold. While the 28-year-old has been able to establish himself as a regular in Hansi Flick's lineup, the harsh reality of the club's economic situation has forced the club to postpone any permanent move. According to SPORT, the Catalan giants have reassessed the feasibility of the transfer. Although a framework for the deal was previously in place, the sporting department has decided to pause the move rather than risk further fiscal instability.
- Getty
The salary cap obstacle
The primary issue for Barcelona is not the €30 million purchase option agreed with Manchester United, which is considered relatively modest for a player of his profile. Instead, the biggest hurdle remains Rashford’s substantial wage demands. The club had initially explored a creative solution to circumvent La Liga's strict regulations, planning a long-term contract extending until 2030 to spread the cost. However, even with the England international's willingness to adjust his salary, the figures remain difficult to register under current financial constraints.
A shift in recruitment philosophy
Beyond the immediate accounting hurdles, there appears to be a noticeable pivot in Barcelona's wider recruitment strategy. Sport also notes that the hierarchy is increasingly leaning toward signing younger talents who offer both immediate impact and long-term resale value. Committing a large portion of the remaining budget to a 28-year-old on high wages could force the club into difficult compromises.
- Getty Images Sport
Uncertainty looms for United forward
For months, it seemed a foregone conclusion that Rashford would complete his permanent switch to Spain. However, the pause in negotiations suggests that the club are keeping their options open as they head into a crucial summer window.
As the sporting department prioritizes a sustainable long-term rebuild, Rashford finds himself in a precarious position. Unless there is a dramatic improvement in Barcelona’s financial flexibility, the forward may have to consider other avenues, with United reportedly eyeing a permanent sale this summer.