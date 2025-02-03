Marcus Rashford: The fall of a Manchester United icon

The homegrown striker looked set to succeed Wayne Rooney as the club's all-time top scorer but instead parts with his career and reputation in tatters

February always has been a defining month for Marcus Rashford. It was in the second month of 2016 that he came out of nowhere and scored his first senior goals to fire Manchester United to victory against Midtjylland in the Europa League, before then bagging his first Premier League goals to down Arsenal three days later.

In February 2023, Rashford was in the form of his life, scoring six goals in a memorable month which included netting twice against rivals Leeds, running rings around Barcelona at Camp Nou and lifting the Carabao Cup at Wembley. A lot had changed 12 months later, though, when he was in the spotlight for his debauched night out in Belfast and subsequent missed training session. And yet on February 1, he started for United against Wolves and scored within the opening minutes. At the end of the month, he penned a defensive piece in The Players' Tribune in which he tried to explain his love and commitment to the club, but only succeeded in further winding up supporters.

So it is fitting then that February should be the month that Rashford finally leaves United, nine years after bursting on to the scene from the club's academy while he was still at school. He departs a shadow of the world-beating striker he was just 24 months previously and with his reputation among many fans severely damaged.

Rashford's departure for Aston Villa on loan represents a fresh start for him and a chance for United to rid themselves of a problem that has been festering for a while. Yet the overwhelming feeling is one of great sadness, the confirmation that a glorious romance between a homegrown player and the club he loved has come to a painful and bitter end...