Marcus Rashford desperate to team up with Lamine Yamal! Man Utd outcast willing to make big sacrifice for dream move to Barcelona with England forward training in Spain
Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford is pushing hard for a dream move to Barcelona even if it means taking a pay cut.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Rashford insists he wants Barcelona switch
- Forward open to wage cut to make move happen
- Barca exploring deal despite financial constraints