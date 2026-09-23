'A step backward' - Ex-Flamengo chief blasts CBF foreign player limit in potential blow to Memphis Depay & overseas stars

Braz, an instrumental figure throughout Flamengo's trophy-laden era between 2019 and 2024, has heavily criticised the regulatory shift as counterproductive and regressive.

Expressing his frustration at the governing body's stance via ESPN Brazil, Braz stated: "I view what the CBF has introduced regarding foreign player restrictions in this country with bewilderment. This form of market protectionism has never worked anywhere, it will not work here, and it will contribute nothing to Brazilian football."

Emphasising the reality of the international transfer market, the former director added: "The market is globalised worldwide; trying to go against that direction is ineffective. This will rapidly drive Brazilian football into regression."