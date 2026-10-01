Claudio Marchisio, the former Juventus midfielder who now works as a television pundit and agent, also counts Destiny Elimoghale among his clients. The talented 2009-born player came through the Juventus academy. Speaking to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Marchisio said of him: "He will deserve his debut, Spalletti will decide it, we hope it can happen. He is a good lad, he has great potential and is further ahead than I was at his age. Many clubs abroad are following him, but his dream is Juventus".
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Marchisio: "Elimoghale is being tracked by many clubs abroad, but his dream is Juventus. Kayode? Perhaps he will return as a top player"
On Kayode
Marchisio also spoke about Michael Kayode (who is not one of his clients), born in 2004, who Juventus released at a very young age and is now in the national team and at Brentford in the Premier League after spells with Gozzano and Fiorentina: "Kayode discarded by Juve when he was a child? You can reach the top in different ways, it happens. Maybe Kayode will return to Juve as a star".
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