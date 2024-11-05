Manqoba Mngqithi’s report card: Is he the man to lead Mamelodi Sundowns to glory?

As the Brazilians prepare to take on Polokwane City in a Premier Soccer League clash on Wednesday, attention turns to the man at the helm.

Known for his tactical acumen and ability to manage a squad brimming with talent, Mngqithi has been central to Mamelodi Sundowns’ success in recent years.

But as the club aspires to break into global prominence at the Fifa Club World Cup, it’s worth evaluating his track record. From league performances to cup competitions and player development, GOAL takes a look at Mngqithi’s reign so far this season and whether he has what it takes to lead Sundowns to the international stage.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱