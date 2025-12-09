Manqoba Mngqithi lands in foreign country! Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates target meets club boss amid uncertainty with Lamontville Golden Arrows future

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has been serving Golden Arrows since March 2025 after his sacking from Masandawana.

Since then, he has been giving his best to ensure the team delivers, despite the challenges he has been facing in the club.

Recently, Golden Arrows were slapped with a FIFA-imposed transfer ban over an outstanding payment owed to their former forward, Knox Mutizwa.

Initially, the coach has stated that he can work with the available players, "We have signed too many players,” the 53-year-old said in an initial interview.

“I did not want to add any players in the next window because I’m focused on preparing this group — it’s a big group. I’m excited by what I’ve seen.”