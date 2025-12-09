Manqoba Mngqithi lands in foreign country! Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates target meets club boss amid uncertainty with Lamontville Golden Arrows future
Has Mngqithi made up his mind about Arrows future?
Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has been serving Golden Arrows since March 2025 after his sacking from Masandawana.
Since then, he has been giving his best to ensure the team delivers, despite the challenges he has been facing in the club.
Recently, Golden Arrows were slapped with a FIFA-imposed transfer ban over an outstanding payment owed to their former forward, Knox Mutizwa.
Initially, the coach has stated that he can work with the available players, "We have signed too many players,” the 53-year-old said in an initial interview.
“I did not want to add any players in the next window because I’m focused on preparing this group — it’s a big group. I’m excited by what I’ve seen.”
Chiefs & Pirates interested in Mngqithi
Initially, Mngqithi had been linked to Kaizer Chiefs and his agent Mike Makaab confirmed the same, "Yes there were interest. Of course he can manage at a big club again, because he already has,” he stated.
“What interests him most is the right project, not the size of the club. The hallmark of a top-class coach is his ability to succeed at both big and so-called smaller clubs with fewer resources. His knowledge of players in this league, their strengths and weaknesses, is of the highest level."
However, it seems co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef will continue serving Amakhosi, at least until the end of the season.
Orlando Pirates had also been linked with Manqoba Mngqithi before they settled for Abdeslam Ouaddou.
“At the moment, we’re busy discussing it with the club, he’s happy at the club, he loves working on projects, he’s not the sort of person who likes to chop and change, so we’re in discussions with Arrows to sort of see where it takes us,” Makaab said in an initial interview.
Mngqithi to replace Owen da Gama at Black Lions?
Botswana Premier League side Black Lions recently parted ways with Owen da Gama, who has already returned to South Africa after a brief stint in Botswana.
The tactician has been tipped with the vacant job at Durban City following the sacking of former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt.
GOAL editor Austin Ditlhobolo confirmed Mngqithi was in Botswana to discuss a possible deal with the Black Lions.
"The Lamontville Golden Arrows head coach spent some time with Black Lions owner Tendani Sebata, officials, and the technical team," he posted.
"The FNB Premiership club are coachless following the departure of Mngqithi's compatriot 🇿🇦Owen Da Gama. Lions described Mngqithi's presence as a 'working session'".
Why this might be a good time for transition
The Botswana Premier League and the PSL are expected to pause for the AFCON break, giving teams in those leagues time to rest.
That window will give the new Black Lions coach valuable time to work with his squad before league action resumes in January.
Should Mngqithi leave Arrows, the break would also offer Abafana Bes’thende’s incoming coach a smoother period to settle into the role.