Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns mentor approached by foreign club to replace fired former Orlando Pirates coach - Will he dump his current PSL club?

Botswana Premier League side Black Lions have parted ways with Owen da Gama, who has already returned to South Africa after a brief stint in Botswana.

His name has quickly surfaced in connection with the Durban City job following Gavin Hunt’s dismissal earlier this week.

Da Gama’s move to Botswana marked his first coaching role outside South Africa, but the tenure ended before he could complete even half a season.

During his time at Black Lions, he worked with South African players Wakhiwe Shelembe and Kaizer Chiefs loanee Xolani Cossa.

“Black Lions Football Club wishes to inform its supporters, stakeholders, and the general public that the Club has amicably parted ways, by mutual agreement with Head Coach Owen Da Gama,” read the club statement by Black Lions.

“Black Lions would like to express its sincere gratitude to Coach Da Gama for his commitment, professionalism, and contribution during his time with the Club. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours”.