Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns mentor approached by foreign club to replace fired former Orlando Pirates coach - Will he dump his current PSL club?
Da Gama leaves vacancy in Botswana
Botswana Premier League side Black Lions have parted ways with Owen da Gama, who has already returned to South Africa after a brief stint in Botswana.
His name has quickly surfaced in connection with the Durban City job following Gavin Hunt’s dismissal earlier this week.
Da Gama’s move to Botswana marked his first coaching role outside South Africa, but the tenure ended before he could complete even half a season.
During his time at Black Lions, he worked with South African players Wakhiwe Shelembe and Kaizer Chiefs loanee Xolani Cossa.
“Black Lions Football Club wishes to inform its supporters, stakeholders, and the general public that the Club has amicably parted ways, by mutual agreement with Head Coach Owen Da Gama,” read the club statement by Black Lions.
“Black Lions would like to express its sincere gratitude to Coach Da Gama for his commitment, professionalism, and contribution during his time with the Club. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours”.
Arrows slapped with transfer ban amid Mngqithi runours
Black Lions are now expected to start searching for a new coach as they aim to replace Da Gama and stabilise their campaign in the Botswana Premier League.
Manqoba Mngqithi has emerged as a strong candidate to take over from Da Galma and was reportedly spotted in Botswana this week.
This coincides with his current club, Golden Arrows, being slapped with a FIFA-imposed transfer ban over an outstanding payment owed to their former forward Knox Mutizwa.
Despite the setback, Mngqithi has remained brave, even as Arrows sit 10th on the Premier Soccer League table.
“We have signed too many players,” Mngqithi said as per Sportwire.
“I did not want to add any players in the next window because I’m focused on preparing this group — it’s a big group. I’m excited by what I’ve seen.”
If he leaves for Arrows for Botswana, Mngqithi would also find Black Lions positioned 10th in the 16-team Botswana Premier League, presenting him with another big challenge to move up the table.
What the developments mean for SA players at Black Lions
Cossa and Shelembe will be hoping to continue as regulars following the departure of Da Gama.
Even if Black Lions change their play, should Mngqithi or any other coach take over, the players would be expected to adapt to the new methods.
“He had a concussion; he’s currently in the hospital. Luckily, they have done a CT scan, and there’s no serious injury,” Da Gama said.
“They’re just keeping him and doing more observations. We will follow all protocol; he may miss the next game. He's a young boy, and we must protect him.
Dama Gama left Black Lions amid an injury to Cossa who required to be hospitalised after suffering a concussion against Mochudi Centre Chiefs.
“It was a big blow after he came off. We went into additional time, and two minutes in, we conceded after he was taken off," said Da Gama
"We missed his aerial dominance. He’s the main guy in defence; he’s the captain of the defence. The boy is unbelievable.
“We hope to give him game time. It’s a great investment for Kaizer Chiefs,”
What comes next?
The Botswana Premier League and the PSL are expected to pause for the AFCON break, giving teams in those leagues time to rest.
That window will give the new Black Lions coach valuable time to work with his squad before league action resumes in January.
Should Mngqithi leave Arrows, the break would also offer Abafana Bes’thende’s incoming coach a smoother period to settle into the role.