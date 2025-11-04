Agent confirms Kaizer Chiefs interest in former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi amid Golden Arrows' winning run ahead of Orlando Pirates clash

Before rejoining Golden Arrows, Manqoba Mngqithi parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns following a brief and turbulent spell as head coach. During that stint, the club fell short in the MTN8 and Carling Knockout, and managed just two points from their opening CAF Champions League Group B fixtures.

Mngqithi was heavily linked to Kaizer Chiefs at the time, with the Soweto giants desperate for a new coach after finishing 10th in the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League campaign. Molefi Ntseki had failed to deliver, and interim coach Cavin Johnson couldn’t reverse the slide. Nasreddine Nabi was eventually appointed, though he has since departed.

Now, renowned agent Mike Makaab has confirmed that both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates showed interest in Mngqithi’s services.