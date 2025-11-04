Agent confirms Kaizer Chiefs interest in former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi amid Golden Arrows' winning run ahead of Orlando Pirates clash
Mngqithi’s short stint as Sundowns head coach
Before rejoining Golden Arrows, Manqoba Mngqithi parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns following a brief and turbulent spell as head coach. During that stint, the club fell short in the MTN8 and Carling Knockout, and managed just two points from their opening CAF Champions League Group B fixtures.
Mngqithi was heavily linked to Kaizer Chiefs at the time, with the Soweto giants desperate for a new coach after finishing 10th in the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League campaign. Molefi Ntseki had failed to deliver, and interim coach Cavin Johnson couldn’t reverse the slide. Nasreddine Nabi was eventually appointed, though he has since departed.
Now, renowned agent Mike Makaab has confirmed that both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates showed interest in Mngqithi’s services.
Makaab confirms interest
“Yes there were interest. Of course he can manage at a big club again, because he already has,” Makaab told SoccerBeat.
“What interests him most is the right project, not the size of the club. The hallmark of a top-class coach is his ability to succeed at both big and so-called smaller clubs with fewer resources. His knowledge of players in this league, their strengths and weaknesses, is of the highest level,” the agent concluded.
Building a strong foundation at Arrows
The 54-year-old has thrown his full weight behind his project at Arrows, determined to elevate the KwaZulu-Natal outfit to new heights. His commitment was on full display this past Sunday, as Abafana Bes’thende produced a statement performance with a resounding 4–0 victory over Marumo Gallants at King Zwelithini Stadium, a result that not only thrilled the home crowd but also underlined the team’s growing attacking confidence.
Sede Junior Dion, who continues to lead the Premier Soccer League’s scoring charts with seven goals, set the tone early by breaking the deadlock and igniting Arrows’ momentum. Isaac Cisse followed suit with a display of tireless forward play, constantly stretching the Gallants defence and keeping the pressure high. Thokozani Khumalo then stepped into the spotlight, netting a composed brace to put the result beyond doubt and further cement his role in the club’s attacking resurgence. At the heart of it all was Ayabulela Maxwele, whose commanding presence and all-round performance earned him the Man of the Match accolade.
Home test against the Buccaneers
Arrows now turn their attention to a high-stakes midweek clash against one of the league’s most formidable opponents, Orlando Pirates. Scheduled for Wednesday night, the encounter promises intensity, with both sides having displayed flashes of hunger and ambition in recent outings. Yet the Buccaneers remain something of an enigma, having collected just a single point in their last match against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
But the pressure doesn’t ease after Wednesday. Over the weekend, Arrows will once again welcome Marumo Gallants to King Zwelithini Stadium, this time in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-finals. With silverware on the line and fixture congestion mounting, the Durban-based outfit will need to dig deep, testing not only their tactical resiliencebut the depth and consistency of their squad as the season intensifies.