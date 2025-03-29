Gaston Sirino, Kaizer Chiefs
Dumisani Koyana

More Problems For Nasreddine Nabi! Kaizer Chiefs register 10th league defeat of the season as ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach guides Golden Arrows to PSL double over Amakhosi

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsN. SibiyaLamontville Golden Arrows vs Kaizer ChiefsLamontville Golden ArrowsKaizer Chiefs vs TS GalaxyTS GalaxyLamontville Golden Arrows vs Chippa UnitedChippa UnitedM. MngqithiN. NabiK. Mutizwa

Amakhosi's frustrations continue as they fall short to Abafana B’sthende, with Sibiya and Mutizwa sealing three points for Mngqithi’s Golden Arrows

  • Chiefs' disastrous run continues again
  • Arrows confidently seal three points
  • Sibiya scores and assists brilliantly
