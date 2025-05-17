Relebohile Mofokeng Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Mandla Ncikazi hits out at TS Galaxy for using dirty plan against Relebohile Mofokeng after Orlando Pirates slip-up - 'They were not playing the game but more robust tactics to deal with such a good player'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs TS GalaxyTS GalaxySuperSport United vs Orlando PiratesSuperSport UnitedR. MofokengM. Ncikazi

The Buccaneers began life without Jose Riveiro and failed to collect maximum points, leaving their stand-in coach complaining.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Pirates hosted TS Galaxy on Saturday
  • The match ended 1-1
  • Ncikazi feels Mofokeng was being targeted
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match