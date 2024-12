Up the Bucs could not stop scoring against Bahlabane Ba Ntwa in a PSL clash as they claimed a big win to maintain their great start to the season.

Orlando Pirates defeated Marumo Gallants 8-1 in a Premier Soccer League match at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Tshegofatso Mabasa, Thalente Mbatha, and Relebohile Mofokeng performed exceptionally well as they were amongst the goal scorers on the day.

Bucs' significant scoreline against Bahlabane Ba Ntwa ignited discussions on social media, and here, GOAL examines some of the interesting reactions from fans.