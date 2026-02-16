Manchester City invite Durban teenager for a two-week trial after Yaya Toure video recommendation
At just 18 years old Khulekani Nxumalo has been presented with an opportunity of a lifetime after impressive performances for British, an academy based in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, plying their trade in the Durban Central Premier League.
The youngster's coach, Siyabonga Mnganga, has revealed that Man City club legend, and current assistant coach of Saudi Arabia, Yaya Toure, spotted the teen in a video clip and showed it to his brother Kolo Toure, who is one of Pep Guardiola's assistant coaches.
The club's representatives contacted the academy and extended an invitation to trials with their U21 squad.
Saw the video
“Yaya Toure saw footage of Sdah [Nxumalo] and reported his talent to Kolo Toure and then representatives of the club contacted Peter by instruction from Paul Banks, who’s part of international recruitment at Man City,” Siyabonga Mnganga, Nxumalo's coach, confirmed in quotes reported by iDiski Times.
“Sdah will be training with the U21s. The trial is two weeks long.”
Khulekani Nxumalo's view
“I’m so happy with this rare opportunity... It’s always been a dream to play in England," Khulekani Nxumalo told the academy shortly after the trial was confirmed.
“If I happen to join the club, it would be massive because I’d be the first South African player to play for Manchester City.
"I feel that would also inspire others to believe that it’s possible,” he concluded.
What comes next?
The youngster will obviously be hoping his trial at the Premier League champions works out. However, they are not the only English clubs interested.
According to Mnganga they are also aware of interest from Championship side Queens Park Rangers (where SA U20 star Tylon Smith is based) and League One outfit Bolton Wanderers.
PSL clubs have not been sleeping on the teenager's talent either. Mamelodi Sundowns, AmaZulu and Durban City have all earmarked the 18-year-old for further attention should he return to South Africa.