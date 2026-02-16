Manchester City invite Durban teenager for a two-week trial after Yaya Toure video recommendation

At just 18 years old Khulekani Nxumalo has been presented with an opportunity of a lifetime after impressive performances for British, an academy based in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, plying their trade in the Durban Central Premier League.

The youngster's coach, Siyabonga Mnganga, has revealed that Man City club legend, and current assistant coach of Saudi Arabia, Yaya Toure, spotted the teen in a video clip and showed it to his brother Kolo Toure, who is one of Pep Guardiola's assistant coaches.

The club's representatives contacted the academy and extended an invitation to trials with their U21 squad.