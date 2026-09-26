Manchester City case, hacker Rui Pinto quotes Guardiola: "Fasten your seatbelts"

Three independent judges are said to have found Manchester City guilty of 114 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules, raising the prospect of compensation claims from clubs and players. The proceedings, held behind closed doors, could have major consequences for the economic and institutional balance of English football. City have 14 days to lodge an appeal.
According to Corriere.it, the British Secretary of State for Culture and Sport, Lisa Nandy, stressed the need to bring the case to a swift conclusion: "We need to reach a quick conclusion to restore trust in football. The Premier League have the right to govern themselves, but the rules must be applied and respected by everyone".